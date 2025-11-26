Indore Commodities Buzz Of November 26: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Date – November 26, Wednesday
Products (Rates per Quintal)
Indore Chana Rs 5,700 - Rs 5,750
Toor Maharashtra Rs 6,800 - Rs 6,900
Toor Karnataka Rs 6,800 - Rs 7,000
Toor Nimari Rs 6,300 - Rs 6,700
Moong Best Rs 8,100 - Rs 8,300
Moong Average Rs 6,500 - Rs 6,700
Urad Best Rs 7,000 - Rs 7,200
Urad Medium Rs 6,200 - Rs 6,500
Urad Light Rs 3,000 - Rs 5,000
Mustard Nimari Rs 8,000 - Rs 8,200
Raida Rs 6,300 - Rs 6,500
Soyabean Best Rs 4,400 - Rs 4,500
Gold (24K) Rs 123,640 (10 grams)
Sliver Rs 176,000 (per kg)