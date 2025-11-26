Indore News: Commissioner Of Police Santosh Kumar Singh Honours 15 Cops For Outstanding Service |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Commissioner of Police (CP) Santosh Kumar Singh honoured 15 police personnel for their exceptional performance and encouraged others to display exemplary commitment toward better public policing. The awardees received commendation certificates and cash rewards.

Inspector Seema Bhandari was honourerd for rescuing three critically injured victims during night patrol. Police personnel from Rau, Tejaji Nagar and Kanadiya police stations were awarded for tracing missing minors and arresting a chain-snatching gang involved in three loot cases worth Rs 5 lakh.

Personnel from Banganga and Chhatripura were commended for nabbing wanted accused and recovering gold worth Rs 18 lakh, while crime branch officials were honoured for arresting two drug traffickers with 82.26 grams of MD drugs. Traffic officer Chironji Lal Dhakad was appreciated for effective traffic management.

Alongside, five Traffic Praharis contributing voluntarily to traffic regulation were felicitated with shields, certificates and gifts, while 10 new volunteers were inducted and equipped. The commissioner highlighted that 1,803 citizens have joined the initiative, urging more public participation to build safer, smoother and disciplined traffic management across the city.