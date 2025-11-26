Indore News: ‘Strong Products And Supply Chain Secret Of MSME Success’ |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Akhilesh Rathi, mentor, of a leading Management Institute, has stated that quality products, a strong supply chain, sound financial planning, value addition and clean accounts are the secrets to MSME success.

He was addressing a one-day seminar on ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat 2.0-MSMEs Leading the Way,’. The seminar was jointly organised by the Indore branch of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) and a private management Institute.

Rathi stated that the main reasons for MSME failure are lack of capital, reckless expansion, imitating others, and lack of tax compliance. He also shared stories of the success and failure of several MSMEs of the city.

Earlier, CMA Pankaj Raizada, chairman, ICMAI Indore chapter delivered the welcome address. CMA Mihir Vyas, chairman ICMAI-WIRC set the theme and objectives of the seminar, stating that it serves as an educational platform forentrepreneurs, professionals, and students, providing them with up-to-date information on new policies, technology and innovation.

CMA Dr. Niranjan Shastri presented the seminar's theme and objectives. He summarised the theme -Resilience, Technology, Innovation, Leadership and Policy.