 Indore News: ‘Strong Products And Supply Chain Secret Of MSME Success’
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: ‘Strong Products And Supply Chain Secret Of MSME Success’

Indore News: ‘Strong Products And Supply Chain Secret Of MSME Success’

Akhilesh Rathi, mentor, of a leading Management Institute, has stated that quality products, a strong supply chain, sound financial planning, value addition and clean accounts are the secrets to MSME success.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 09:18 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: ‘Strong Products And Supply Chain Secret Of MSME Success’ |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Akhilesh Rathi, mentor, of a leading Management Institute, has stated that quality products, a strong supply chain, sound financial planning, value addition and clean accounts are the secrets to MSME success.

He was addressing a one-day seminar on ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat 2.0-MSMEs Leading the Way,’. The seminar was jointly organised by the Indore branch of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) and a private management Institute.

Rathi stated that the main reasons for MSME failure are lack of capital, reckless expansion, imitating others, and lack of tax compliance. He also shared stories of the success and failure of several MSMEs of the city.

Read Also
MP News: IAS Officer Santosh Verma’s Remark On Brahmin Girls Snowballs Into Major Issue
article-image

Earlier, CMA Pankaj Raizada, chairman, ICMAI Indore chapter delivered the welcome address. CMA Mihir Vyas, chairman ICMAI-WIRC set the theme and objectives of the seminar, stating that it serves as an educational platform forentrepreneurs, professionals, and students, providing them with up-to-date information on new policies, technology and innovation.

FPJ Shorts
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu Approves The Sculpting Of Andhra Pradesh Logistics Infrastructure, Will Jump-Start Cutting Down Costs
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu Approves The Sculpting Of Andhra Pradesh Logistics Infrastructure, Will Jump-Start Cutting Down Costs
'Who Is Responsible?’: Virat Kohli's Brother Vikas Takes Dig At Gautam Gambhir As Team India Near Another Home Test Series Whitewash
'Who Is Responsible?’: Virat Kohli's Brother Vikas Takes Dig At Gautam Gambhir As Team India Near Another Home Test Series Whitewash
Adani Enterprises Grants 24% Discount For India's Largest Rights Issues' Subscription
Adani Enterprises Grants 24% Discount For India's Largest Rights Issues' Subscription
120 Bahadur Vs Mastiii 4 Box Office Collection Day 5: Farhan Akhtar's War Film Surges Ahead Of Riteish Deshmukh's Adult Comedy
120 Bahadur Vs Mastiii 4 Box Office Collection Day 5: Farhan Akhtar's War Film Surges Ahead Of Riteish Deshmukh's Adult Comedy

CMA Dr. Niranjan Shastri presented the seminar's theme and objectives. He summarised the theme -Resilience, Technology, Innovation, Leadership and Policy.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: ‘Strong Products And Supply Chain Secret Of MSME Success’

Indore News: ‘Strong Products And Supply Chain Secret Of MSME Success’

Indore News: Lost Heritage; Shiv Vilas Palace Faces Slow Silent Death

Indore News: Lost Heritage; Shiv Vilas Palace Faces Slow Silent Death

Indore News: SIR; BLO Performs Duty Despite Mother’s Death

Indore News: SIR; BLO Performs Duty Despite Mother’s Death

Indore News: 4 Nabbed For Duping City Bullion Trader Of ₹60 Lakh

Indore News: 4 Nabbed For Duping City Bullion Trader Of ₹60 Lakh

MP News: Delay In Work; Public Health Engineering Department Blacklists 280 Agencies, 22...

MP News: Delay In Work; Public Health Engineering Department Blacklists 280 Agencies, 22...