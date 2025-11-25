 Indore News: SIR; BLO Performs Duty Despite Mother’s Death
Indore News: SIR; BLO Performs Duty Despite Mother's Death

In contrast to many government employees trying to every trick in the book to get their election work duty related to Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list, Block Level Officer (BLO) Neelu Gour has scripted an exemplary story of dutifulness. Despite the death of her month, she continued her duty. District election officer and collector Shivam Verma has appreciated her attitude.

Syed Faizan AliUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 11:09 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: SIR; BLO Performs Duty Despite Mother’s Death | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In contrast to many government employees trying to every trick in the book to get their election work duty related to Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list, Block Level Officer (BLO) Neelu Gour has scripted an exemplary story of dutifulness. Despite the death of her month, she continued her duty. District election officer and collector Shivam Verma has appreciated her attitude.

Neelu Gaur is a Vikram Award-winning softball player and currently serves as an assistant grade-3 in the Commercial Tax Department. She has been assigned as a booth-level officer in Badi Gwaltoli, under Assembly Constituency No. Indore-5. Even after the passing of her mother, she displayed unparalleled devotion to duty.

On the third day after the funeral, she arrived at her place of duty, assumed charge, and promptly carried forward the work of the revision pf the voter list.

Collector Verma met Kumari Neelu Gaur, who has become an inspiration through her dedication, and offered her condolences and encouragement. He said, The administration is with you in this hour of grief. The dedication and devotion with which you have worked is inspiring for other booth level officers.

Collector Verma stated that Neelu Gaur's spirit of service and exemplary work ethic are a matter of pride for the administration and will inspire all employees to work with renewed energy.

