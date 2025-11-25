Indore News: Man Caught With 24 Bottles Of Foreign Liquor |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The State Excise Department caught a man, carrying liquor bottles illegally in an auto rickshaw on Monday.

On the instructions from district collector Shivam Verma and excise assistant commissioner Abhishek Tiwari, the drive was led by controller Devesh Chaturvedi, deputy controller Manoj Agrawal, and supervised in the field by circle in-charge of Balda Colony and Bombay Bazaar, Meera Singh.

Acting on a tip-off, the team raided an area ahead of Choithram Square on AB Road and caught a rickshaw being used to illegally transport liquor and recovered about 24 bottles of foreign liquor.

The accused, Gaurav Malviya, a resident of Sejawad in Ratlam district, was arrested. A case has been registered against him under Section 34(1) of the Excise Act 1915. The total value of the seized liquor is Rs 32334.

Action by excise officials on illegal home delivery of liquor

On Monday, the Excise Department conducted a special action against illegal home delivery of liquor.

The team of excise sub inspector Ashish Jain from Internal Area Circle Number 1 caught an accused near Choithram Mandi. The accused, Harsh, a resident of Bijalpur, was delivering foreign liquor illegally on a grey a scooter.

The team seized one full carton of foreign liquor along with the vehicle. A case has been registered against the accused under section 34(1)(A) of the Excise Act 1915. The total market value of the seized liquor and vehicle is estimated at Rs 75,000.