Indore News: Sardar@150 Unity March To Begin Today; CM Mohan Yadav To Join

MP News: Sardar@150 Unity March To Begin Today In City; CM Mohan Yadav To Join |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Sardar@150 Unity March (Narmada Pravah “Bharat Ekta Padyatra”), organised as part of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, will commence from the statue located at Chhoti Gwaltoli at 9 am on Wednesday.

The march will see the participation of Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, along with several senior BJP leaders and public representatives.

BJP city president Sumit Mishra said that the march aims to spread the message of national unity inspired by Sardar Patel’s legacy.

A number of prominent leaders will join the march, including Cabinet ministers Kailash Vijayvargiya and Tulsi Silawat, MP Shankar Lalwani, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, State Unity March convenor Jitu Jirati, State vice president Nishant Khare, MLAs Ramesh Mendola, Golu Shukla, Malini Gaud, Mahendra Hardia and Madhu Verma.

Organisers stated that participants will begin the day with a yoga session. This will be followed by a presentation on Indore’s cleanliness model and an interactive discussion on Swachhata initiatives. At Khajrana Temple, a sapling plantation drive will be held under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign.

Afterward, Yadav will garland the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Chhoti Gwaltoli and address the gathering, marking the formal start of the Unity March.

Route of the Unity March

The padyatra will proceed through the following points, where workers from different assembly constituencies will welcome the march:

---From Shyam Scooter to Hanuman Mandir at Madhumilan Square

---From Hanuman Mandir to Dawa Bazaar

---From Dawa Bazaar to Langda Shakab Market

---From Langda Shakab Market to Pipleshwar Mahadev Temple

---From Pipleshwar Mahadev Temple to Laxminarayan Doodh Bhandar

---From Laxminarayan Doodh Bhandar to Chhawani Square