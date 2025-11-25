Indore News: Over 225 Issues Resolved Promptly During Jansunvai |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Over 225 applicants submitted grievances during the weekly Jansunvai held at the collector’s office on Tuesday, most of which were resolved on the spot.

Cases requiring further action were forwarded to the concerned departments with instructions to resolve them within the stipulated timeframe. Collector Shivam Verma stated that the progress of pending cases will be reviewed weekly to ensure no application remains unattended.

A large number of citizens arrived with various issues. Collector Verma patiently and sensitively heard each applicant, ensuring immediate relief in a majority of cases.

During the hearing, administrators of the Higher Secondary School run by the Indore Loha Mandi Merchant Parmarthik Trust reported illegal occupation of a portion of their school building. The Collector directed the SDM to take necessary action.

In another case, the son of Pratibha Shukla, a retired principal from the Education Department, complained about pending gratuity and time-scale pay. Collector Verma instructed the District Education Officer to take immediate action and ensure payment within seven days.

A woman from Chhota Bangarda sought livelihood support, following which the Collector directed the Red Cross to approve ?25,000 as assistance.

Kasturibai, an elderly resident of Sukh Shanti Nagar, complained about her grandchildren’s illegal occupation of her house and non-payment of her medical bills. The Collector directed that her case be referred to the Mediation Centre. Another woman was provided with immediate assistance of ?15,000.

Additionally, the Health Department was instructed to arrange financial support for the kidney treatment of a child from Khatri Khedi village.

Additional Collector Navjeevan Vijay Pawar, Rinkesh Vaishya and other officers were present during the public hearing and ensured prompt action on the applicants’ grievances.