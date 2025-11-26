Indore News: MGM College Seeks ₹8 Crore For Renovation Of MY Hospital’s Dilapidated Drainage System, Toilets |

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): MGM Medical College has submitted an ₹8 crore proposal to the state government to renovate the hospital's dilapidated drainage system and toilets, two months after the death of two newborn babies due to rat bites at Indore's MY Hospital.

Notably, MGM Medical College Dean Dr. Arvind Ghanghoria and MY Hospital Superintendent Dr. Ashok Yadav were indicted in the case.

According to the information, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Mahesh Kacharia has been assigned the responsibility of overseeing the matter.

Doctors in charge of each unit have also been tasked with monitoring rat-related issues.

24-hour monitoring

Rat poison, cages, and rodent glue traps are being installed daily throughout the hospital premises.

Each unit is reporting the number of rats trapped or killed overnight, and unit in-charges have been assigned 24-hour accountability.

The NICU and PICU are under special surveillance. The PICU will soon be relocated to a government super-specialty hospital, and preparations are in the final stages.

Guards posted in the corridors of the NICU and PICU on the second floor have been strictly instructed to ensure that rats do not enter these units under any circumstances. These units house critically ill newborns, most of whom are on ventilators.

The hospital administration hopes that given the seriousness of the recent incidents, this proposal will be approved soon, so that the safety of the neonatal units can be ensured again.

Dean of MGM Medical College, Dr. Arvind Ghanghoria, stated that painting and repair work is currently underway at the hospital.

200 toilets, drainage lines, and nine operation theaters throughout the hospital need to be repaired.

A detailed renovation plan has been submitted to the government.