Indore News: Life Of 25-Year-Old Youth Saved At MY Hospital Who Was Pierced By Three Iron Rods | Tarun Tiwari

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Doctors at Maharaja Yashwantrao (MY) Hospital successfully performed a highly complex surgery to save the life of a 25-year-old youth who had three 12mm iron rods pierced through his body after a workplace accident.

The patient, Nitesh Jaiswal, a native of Shajapur working in Indore, fell from the second floor while doing centering work near Phoenix Mall on September 20. He landed on exposed iron rods of a septic tank column, two of which pierced through his abdomen while another went through his thigh. He was rushed to MY Hospital in critical condition.

A special team led by Dr Arvind Kumar Shukla and including Dr Sudarshan Odia, Dr Sanjay Kumar Mahajan, and others immediately took him into surgery.

During the operation, nearly one liter of blood was drained from his abdomen. The rods had caused multiple perforations in the large and small intestines, which were carefully repaired, while spinal and hip fractures were also treated.

After five days in intensive care, Nitesh has now been shifted to the general ward and is recovering well. Doctors expect to discharge him within two to three days.

According to hospital officials, the surgery would have cost at least Rs 4–5 lakh in a private hospital, but at MY Hospital it was performed free of cost.