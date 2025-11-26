 Bhopal News: Three Member Committee Formed To Investigate Violent Student Protest At VIT Bhopal
Kajal KumariUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 04:36 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The MP Private University Regulatory Commission, Bhopal has formed a 3-member investigation committee after a major student protest that broke out at VIT Bhopal University in Sehore on the night of November 25 (Tuesday).

According to the order issued on November 26, 2025, the committee will look into the causes of the protest, the role of the university management, conditions on campus and the situation that led to the unrest.

The list of committee members include: 

Nutan College of Science & Commerce, Bhopal: Principal Anil Tiwari

Mother Teresa College of Science, Bhopal: Principal Sanjay Mehra

Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal: Principal Lokesh Dubey

Report sought in 7 days 

The committee has been instructed to visit VIT Bhopal University, meet university officials, students, and staff and conduct a detailed inquiry. 

They have also been ordered to submit a comprehensive report to the commission within 7 days.

Registrar denies death claims 

Earlier on Wednesday morning the Registrar of VIT Bhopal, RK Nair, issued a clarification and denied the claims of students’ death. 

He said, “I want to clarify that reports claiming student deaths at VIT Bhopal due to a jaundice outbreak are completely false. Three students showed symptoms of jaundice and received proper treatment. They are currently stable, and no student has died at the university.”

The university will remain closed till November 30.

