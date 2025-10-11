MP News: Kin Demand CBI Probe Into BTech Student’s Death, Alleges Police Bribery |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The family of 21-year-old BTech student Udit Gayki, who allegedly died after being beaten by two police constables on Thursday night, has demanded a CBI investigation, expressing dissatisfaction with the local police inquiry and action against accused officers.

Udit’s maternal uncle Ajay Ghavande, holding back tears, said, “Our son will never return, but he must get justice. We want a CBI probe and strict punishment for those responsible.” He alleged that the policemen, reportedly drunk, demanded Rs 10,000 from Udit and his friends to “settle” the matter when they were intercepted late at night. The constables allegedly assaulted Udit and later took him to police station.

Udit’s father, Rajkumar Gayki, an assistant engineer with MPEB, and his mother, Sangeeta, a government school teacher in Semra, are devastated. Udit was their only son and had two elder sisters, one married to DSP Ketan Adlak, posted with the Hawk Force in Balaghat.

Neighbours described Gayki family as simple and soft-spoken. “Udit never had any quarrel with anyone,” said neighbour Akbar Khan. Ramkumar Soni said, “Even his father never raised a hand on him, but police brutality took his life. He was their only hope.”

Udit, a resident of Bank Colony, Bagh Dilkusha, had completed his BTech from a Sehore college and recently secured a job in Bengaluru. He was on a six-day leave in Bhopal to collect his degree and spend time with friends.

Jitu meets family, slams CM

State Congress President Jitu Patwari visited Udit’s family on Friday to offer condolences. Patwari alleged the police demanded Rs 10,000 from Udit, and when he refused, they killed him. “This is jungle raj in Madhya Pradesh. The police were drunk, as Udit’s parents told me,” he said.

Criticising the state government, Patwari said no senior official, MLA, or Chief Minister had met the family. “The Chief Minister has turned this state into a hub of liquor consumption, and now a young man has been killed under the influence of alcohol. There is no rule of law left. Murders are happening continuously, and the government is busy celebrating events,” he said.

He demanded that the Chief Minister personally apologise to the family, stressing that the accused are government staff. “I came here to offer my condolences, but it’s been more than 24 hours and no one from the government has even come to meet them,” Patwari said.