Indore News: ‘Mattress Gang’ Busted During Inspection At MY Hospital

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The illegal operations of the so-called ‘Mattress Gang’ at MY Hospital, affiliated with MGM Medical College, have finally been brought to an end following strict administrative and disciplinary action by the hospital authorities.

The crackdown came after an unexpected late-night inspection around 10 pm by dean Dr Arvind Ghanghoria, which revealed that attendants of poor patients were being charged illegally for mattresses to sleep on inside the hospital premises. The investigation found that this illicit practice had been running secretly for several years. Depending on the patient’s financial condition, the gang reportedly charged Rs 200, Rs 500, or even Rs 1,000 for a mattress. Those who refused were allegedly assaulted and forced to pay.

The gang was so organised that its activities went unnoticed for a long time. Their illegal operations led to several unethical and unauthorised incidents within the hospital at night.

During his surprise inspection, Dr Ghanghoria discovered that the gang members not only harassed poor patients but also created nuisance in the premises by distributing unauthorised food items, which caused hygiene issues and even fights among people. It is noteworthy that MY Hospital already has a Sahara ward to accommodate and care for patients who have no attendants, and this ward is functioning efficiently.

Following the findings, Dr Ghanghoria directed the Agile Security Company to strengthen night surveillance, take strict action against anyone found engaging in such unlawful acts, and thoroughly check the movements of vehicles and individuals loitering unnecessarily at night.

“Our goal is to make MY Hospital clean, disciplined, and safe place where every poor patient receives the best possible treatment and feels secure. We aim to ensure that all government welfare schemes and medical facilities are implemented smoothly and effectively so that healthcare remains accessible to every underprivileged person,” said Dr Ghanghoria.

He further added that the hospital administration is committed to improving the availability of medicines, ensuring the presence of doctors, simplifying complex procedures, saving patients’ time, promoting advanced medical research, and making MY Hospital the leading medical institution in Madhya Pradesh.

[Story by Staff Reporter]