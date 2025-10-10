 Indore News: Private Hospitals, Clinics Face Health Department’s Scrutiny
Indore News: Private Hospitals, Clinics Face Health Department's Scrutiny

Indore News: Private Hospitals, Clinics Face Health Department’s Scrutiny

Special Task Forces to conduct surprise raids

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 11:12 PM IST
Indore News: Private Hospitals, Clinics Face Health Department’s Scrutiny |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major administrative move, the District Health Department has launched a massive city-wide crackdown on private hospitals, nursing homes, and clinics across Indore following the death of a patient at a clinic reportedly run by a doctor in a Khatiwala Tank area.

The incident, which triggered widespread public outrage, has prompted authorities to initiate a comprehensive inspection drive aimed at uncovering irregularities and malpractice within the private healthcare sector.

Chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr Madhav Hasani confirmed that multiple teams have been formed to carry out unannounced inspections across both urban and rural areas. “This time, the action will be rigorous and transparent. Every hospital, clinic, and nursing home will be checked for authenticity of doctors’ degrees, operating licences, and compliance with health norms,” Dr. Hasani said.

The crackdown will involve Block Medical Officers (BMOs) and Zonal Medical Officers (ZMOs) from nearby tehsils including Sanwer, Manpur, Hatod, and Depalpur, who will work in coordination with city-based officials. Each team will be responsible for verifying medical credentials, auditing records, and identifying facilities running without valid authorization.

Officials said that the inspections are expected to uncover widespread non-compliance, including the employment of unqualified personnel, unhygienic conditions, and inadequate emergency infrastructure.

“This is not a symbolic move,” said a senior health official. “Every irregularity will be documented, and licences may be suspended or revoked if violations are found.”

[Story by Staff Reporter]

