Madhya Pradesh October 11 2025, Weather Update: Temperature Dips To 14°C In Parts Of State As Early Winter Chill Sets In

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents across Madhya Pradesh are witnessing an unusual dip in temperatures as the state transitions from the retreating monsoon into early winter.

For the first time in nearly two decades, October minimum temperatures have dropped close to 14°C in several districts, bringing a mild but noticeable chill in the air.

Cities across Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, and Jabalpur, are experiencing a noticeable drop in temperatures as the state moves into the cooler months.

Nighttime lows have fallen close to 14°C in some districts, while daytime temperatures remain moderate.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), no major rain-bearing systems are expected over the next week.

The regional forecast indicates that maximum temperatures will remain stable for the next 24 hours, followed by a gradual fall of 2–3°C across Madhya Pradesh and neighboring regions.

“This early cooling is a clear sign that the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from most plains of central India,” said a senior meteorologist at the IMD. “While isolated light showers may occur in some hilly regions, widespread rainfall is no longer expected. The sharp drop in night temperatures is mainly due to clear skies and longer nights, allowing surface heat to escape quickly.”

Cities such as Bhopal and Indore are currently experiencing dry and pleasant weather conditions with partly cloudy skies and moderate humidity. No warnings for heavy rainfall or storms are currently in place.

Read Also From Bombay Kacchaa To Avocado Toast, 10 Best Sandwich Places In Bhopal

Farmers have been advised to plan their harvesting and sowing activities accordingly.

The remaining soil moisture from recent rains is beneficial for late kharif crops, but with drying winds and lower night temperatures, frost-sensitive plants could face mild stress.

Over the next few days, daytime highs are expected to hover between 26°C and 29°C, while nighttime lows could drop further to around 12°C in central and northern parts of the state. Meteorologists have urged residents to start taking light winter precautions, especially during early morning and evening hours, as the state moves steadily into the cooler season.