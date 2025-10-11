 Indore News: Three Youths On A Bike Caught With Two Knives, A Pistole
Two live cartridges and their bike were also seized by the police

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three youths were arrested while they were illegally carrying a pistol and two knives in the city on Thursday. They are being questioned for their source of illegal weapons and to know their other accomplices.

According to the police, during a checking drive, three youths on a bike were spotted by the police in the Hira Nagar area. The bikers first tried to flee seeing the police but they were later caught by the police after a chase. Two knives and a pistol with two live cartridges were recovered from their possession.

The accused were identified as Raghav Jariya, a resident of Sagar, Om Yadav of Sagar and the current resident of Gauri Nagar area of the city and Anurag Soni of Bina town.

They were staying here in the rented house. So far, they didn’t reveal the name of the person whom they had taken the weapons from. Their bike was also seized by the police.  

They are being questioned further as the police believed that their source of the drugs and other people involved in the crime would be arrested.  

[Story by Staff Reporter]

