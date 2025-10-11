Indore News: Man Killed, Friend Injured As Speeding Vehicle Hits Bike Near Arjun Baroda Bridge | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Another life was lost on the Bypass near the Arjun Baroda under-construction bridge in Kshipra police station area on Thursday night, just two days after the incident in which a family of 4 people including two kids met with the accident on the same spot, causing the man’s death.

In the recent incident, a 30-year-old man was killed while his friend was seriously injured when an unidentified vehicle rammed into their motorcycle.

According to MY police chowky staff, the deceased was identified as Arvind Suneria, a resident of Gari Piplia. His family members said that the accident took place around 10 pm when Arvind was returning home on his motorcycle along with his friend Rakesh Chauhan (45) for the Karwa Chauth. Suddenly, an unidentified vehicle hit their bike on the Bypass and fled the scene.

Both men sustained severe injuries and were rushed to MY Hospital where Arvind succumbed to his injuries during treatment at night, while Rakesh is undergoing treatment. Arvind worked in fabrication, and is survived by his wife and five-year-old daughter. Police launched an investigation and are gathering information about the errant driver on the basis of CCTV footage.

[Story by Staff Reporter]