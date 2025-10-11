 MP News: Unknown Vehicle Hits Students In Dhar, 7 Injured
An unknown vehicle ran over a group of students from the Government Tribal Senior Girls Hostel in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar on Saturday morning, leaving seven injured, including two critically

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 04:31 PM IST
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): An unknown vehicle ran over a group of students from the Government Tribal Senior Girls Hostel in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar on Saturday morning, leaving seven injured, including two critically.

The students were all in grades from 9 to 12. They were walking their usual one and a half kilometer route to school when the speeding vehicle struck them and fled the scene.

The injured were immediately taken to the Community Health Centre in Kukshi, where doctors reported that two girls suffered serious head and leg injuries, while the remaining five had minor injuries.

Hostel and school staff, along with the girls’ families, promptly reached the hospital. Treatment for all students continued until afternoon under medical supervision.

Police have registered a case against the unidentified driver and launched a search to trace the vehicle.

The injured students include Pooja (father Antar Singh), Babita (father Kailash), Lakshmi (father Ramesh), Divya (father Chamla), Arpita (father Mansharam), Rina (father Indu Singh) and Seema (father Ran Singh). Authorities have assured strict action once the driver is identified.

