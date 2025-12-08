 Indore News: Cleanliness Dialogue Held To Strengthen Citizen Participation
Bhargav urged citizens to contribute to the Swachh Indore campaign by cooperating with the municipal corporation and strictly following waste segregation at source - separating dry and wet waste. He assured that apart from maintaining strong daily sanitation operations, the corporation will also prioritise community suggestions for improvements.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 01:14 AM IST
Indore News: Cleanliness Dialogue Held To Strengthen Citizen Participation | Representative

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A ‘Swachhata Chaupal - Swachh Samvad’ (Cleanliness Dialogue) programme was organised on Sunday under the Swachh Chaupal initiative in Kanadia village, falling under Ward 76. The event was held in the presence of Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav. A large number of locals, area corporators and additional commissioner Rohit Sissonia were present.

Health in-charge Ashwini Shukla said that the objective of Swachhata Chaupal is to raise public awareness about cleanliness while establishing direct communication with citizens to improve sanitation services at the local level.

During the interaction, residents shared their concerns regarding cleanliness in the area, including issues of waste collection, drain cleaning, littering near roads and availability of dustbins. They also gave suggestions to enhance cleanliness operations.

He further added that initiatives like Swachhata Chaupal play a vital role in boosting public participation. “These platforms not only help in identifying problems but also pave the way for timely solutions,” he said.

At the conclusion of the programme, Shukla assured that all issues raised by residents will be promptly addressed.

