Indore News: Crackdown On Substandard Biodiesel Sale At Pump | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Authorities carried out a major enforcement action on Sunday against an illegal biodiesel operation at M/s Prarthi Biodiesel Pump in Depalpur, Indore district. The pump was found selling substandard biodiesel in violation of government regulations.

A team from the food department sealed the pump after preliminary investigations confirmed that the fuel being sold did not meet the prescribed biodiesel standards.

The inspection was led by assistant supply officer Shiv Sundar Vyas from Depalpur, along with junior supply officers Ajay Asthana and Sarvesh Singh Gamad.

Officials reported that the action followed complaints regarding the sale of spurious biodiesel. It was discovered that the pump was sourcing fuel from unauthorised suppliers instead of the six government-authorised licensed companies. As per government guidelines, the pump is permitted to sell only BS100 grade biodiesel. However, the density of the fuel tested on site was found to be 821 -- significantly below the standard density of above 900.

During the inspection, a total of 17,671 litres of substandard biodiesel, valued at more than Rs 15 lakh, was seized from the pump. Sales were immediately halted, and the entire facility including the pump, dispensing unit and underground storage tanks -- was sealed.

Samples of seized biodiesel have been sent to an authorised laboratory for detailed analysis. Further legal action will be taken once the test results are received.

Authorities said that strict measures will continue against illegal fuel operations to ensure consumer safety and prevent revenue loss to the government.

