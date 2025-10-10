 Indore News: Webcast Of PM Narendra Modi’s Programme At National Soybean Research Institute Today
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 11:40 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city-based National Soybean Research Institute (NSRI) will host the webcast of the launch of ‘Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana’ and ‘Mission on Self-Reliance in Pulses’ by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. The national level event will be held in Pusa, New Delhi.

According to official information, 731 Krishi Vigyan Kendras, 113 ICAR institutes, mandis, Krishak Samriddhi Kendras and panchayats across the country will be connected live to this event. It is estimated that over 10 million farmers will join the event directly and 125 million farmers online.

Approximately 400 farmers from the district  will participate in the webcast of the address of PM Narendra Modi at NSRI. According to Dr. KH Singh, director of the National Soybean Research Institute, the scheme launched by the Prime Minister focuses on increasing productivity in low-yielding districts of the country. He also informed that MP Shankar Lalwani would attend the programme at NSRI and interact with farmers.

A technical session is also being organized on this occasion, which will provide information on natural farming, oilseeds and pulses production techniques and other welfare schemes implemented by the Government of India for the benefit of farmers.

(Story by staff reporter)

