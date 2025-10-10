Indore News: City Glows With Grand Karva Chauth Celebration |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city of Indore shimmered in the glow of love, devotion and festivity on Friday as women across communities celebrated Karva Chauth with full enthusiasm.

From luxury restaurants to community halls and temple courtyards, the spirit of “suhag” (marital bliss) resonated everywhere.

Early in the morning, women began their nirjala vrat (fast without water) praying for the long life and prosperity of their husbands. The fast was observed under an auspicious combination of Uchch Chandra, Krittika and Siddhi Yog, with moonrise at 8:48 p.m. Across the city, beauty salons were packed since afternoon, while restaurants and hotels were fully booked for post-puja family dinners.

Community groups added a social twist to the celebration. At Vaishnav Dham Temple, Bicholi Mardana, hundreds joined a sindoor mahotsav featuring mehendi and traditional attire contests. Meanwhile, Shri Pashupatinath Porwal social group took a unique step where husbands gifted helmets to wives, pledging for their safety and vowing not to hand mobile phones to children below 15.

Adding glamour, the Punjabi Mahila Vikas Samiti hosted a grand celebration at a city hotel, where over 400 women dressed in red and gold prayed to Goddess Parvati and enjoyed cultural performances.

This year, Indore’s Karva Chauth wasn’t just about tradition it was about togetherness, safety, and modern awareness wrapped in devotion and joy.

[Story by Staff Reporter]