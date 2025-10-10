Indore News: Traffic Marshals On Key Routes To Ensure Smooth Flow |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To ensure smooth and safe vehicular movement across the city, traffic department on Friday deployed Traffic Marshals on major routes.

Under the guidance of DCP (Traffic) Anand Kaladagi, additional DCP Santosh Kumar Kaul, and ACP Hindu Singh Muvel, 12 volunteers were briefed on their duties and responsibilities in managing traffic flow on key stretches. The marshals will be stationed between 12 pm and 8 pm at major points, including Teen Imli, Navlakha Square, and Agrasen Square, to assist traffic police.

From 12 pm to 5 pm, movement of trucks and heavy vehicles towards Anaj Mandi and Loha Mandi has been permitted via the Teen Imli–Agrasen route. To maintain smooth flow during this period, the 12 Traffic Marshals supported by truck operators, transport associations, and local traders—have been deployed to regulate movement and prevent congestion.

After a detailed briefing, all volunteers were positioned at their assigned locations to ensure that the movement of heavy vehicles does not inconvenience commuters and that overall traffic remains well-regulated.

Joint action by police, IMC to streamline Rajwada traffic

In a coordinated effort to improve traffic management and parking discipline in the city’s busiest commercial areas, traffic police and the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) conducted a joint drive in the Rajwada area on Friday under the supervision of senior officials.

The operation, led by additional DCP Santosh Kumar Kaul and Traffic TI Radha Yadav, focused on removing encroachments and ensuring organised parking across Rajwada, Sarafa, Yashwant Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Khajuri Bazaar, Gorakund, Sitlamata Bazaar, Cloth Market, Bartan Bazaar, and Jawahar Marg.

During the drive, illegal encroachments outside shops and establishments were cleared, and unauthorised vehicles were towed away using cranes. Announcements were made urging shopkeepers and vehicle owners to keep roads obstruction-free and to park only in designated spaces.

[Story by Staff Reporter]