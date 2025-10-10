MP Cough Syrup Deaths: Centre Keeps Mum Over Death Of 25 Children |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Government does not seem to be in action over the death of 25 children in Chhindwara because of adulterated cough syrup.

The Central Government was also alerted about the tragedy on September 19.

A video conference of the officers of the Central Government and the state was also held, but it was too late because most of the children had reached the critical stage by then.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda has been mum over the issue, though the pharmaceutical sector comes under the Central Government.

Despite this, Nadda is yet to react to the tragedy. Besides being the health minister, Nadda is the national president of the ruling party.

A medicine company of Tamil Nadu has sent the cough syrups to the state without conducting a test.

The Centre should have intervened in the case to check the tragedy. The state government sent a police team to Tamil Nadu, which arrested the director of the medicine company, Shrisan Pharma, Govind Ranganathan.

The company supplies medicines throughout the country. The Central Government should make strict rules for the medicine companies.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSO) has said it will probe the companies making cough syrups, but the Centre should be strict about other drugs, too.

[Story by Staff Reporter]