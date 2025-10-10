 MP News: Minor Held Hostage, Raped At Farmhouse In Gwalior; Case Registered Under POCSO Act
Accused lured her into his Fortuner car and took her to an undisclosed farmhouse-like location

FPJ Web Desk Updated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 07:26 PM IST
article-image
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A minor girl who had gone to the market in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior was lured by a man into his car, who then took her to a farmhouse, held her hostage and raped her.

When she resisted, the accused threatened to kill her.

This incident reportedly occurred near the Maharaj Bada Town Hall in the Kotwali police station area.

The accused brought the minor back to Gwalior, left her and fled. Before leaving, he threatened the victim that if she complained to the police or anyone else, he would kill her family.

After the incident, she returned home and told her family about the incident. The family swiftly took her to the police station and filed a complaint stating that she had gone for a walk at Maharaj Baada.

There, they met an old acquaintance, Akhtar Khan, a resident of Chinaur village. During the conversation, he lured her into his Fortuner car and took her to an undisclosed farmhouse-like location.

The accused held her hostage for the entire night and raped her multiple times, threatening to kill her. He left her at the Chandrabadni checkpoint in the Jhansi Road police station area and fled.

Kotwali Police Station in-charge Mohini Verma said that based on the minor's complaint, a case has been registered against the accused under POCSO act and various other sections. As per the information, the accused remains absconding for now and will be arrested soon.

