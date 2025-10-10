MP Cough Syrup Case: Accused Owner Of Pharmaceutical Company Presented In Chhindwara's Parasia Court |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Govind Ranganathan, the accused owner of Shreesan Pharmaceutical, the company linked to the deaths of 25 children due to contaminated cough syrup, was presented before the Parasia Court in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara on Friday.

He was arrested from Tamil Nadu’s Chennai on Thursday and was brought to Chhindwara on Thursday.

Regarding the case, IG Jabalpur Zone, Pramod Verma, said that the police are reviewing the case to determine everyone’s involvement.

Action will be taken against anyone found guilty. More people may be involved in this case, and strict action will be taken against them as evidence comes to light. No one will be spared.

It is said that the presentation took place amid strong protest from the local legal community. President of the Parasia Advocates' Association Shyam Kumar Sahu announced a complete boycott, stating that "No advocate from the district will represent such an accused."

He further declared that local advocates would actively oppose any lawyer from outside the district who attempts to take up Ranganathan's defence.