MP News: Couples Above 55, Newlyweds Honoured During Karwa Chauth Celebrations In Gwalior | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The festival of Karwa Chauth - symbolising love, faith, and devotion between husband and wife - was celebrated with great enthusiasm in Gwalior on Friday.

At the Sanatan Dharma Temple, a collective Karwa Chauth puja was organised, where hundreds of women arrived dressed in solah shringar to pray for the long life of their husbands.

FP Photo

Husbands also observe fast

The special highlight of the event was that husbands who observed the fast along with their wives. For this, the men were honoured and given gifts by the organising committee.

According to The media in-charge of the organising committee, Raju Pandit, a dedicated team was formed to manage the event smoothly and was led by chief coordinator Simmi Ajit Kukreja.

He said that couples above 55 years of age and newlywed couples who kept the fast together were specially felicitated.

FP Photo

Women who applied beautiful mehendi designs were also welcomed and honoured by the committee.

Apart from this, similar Karwa Chauth rituals were held at several other locations across the city.

FP Photo

On Karwa Chauth, women worship Lord Ganesha, Goddess Chauth Mata, and Moon God.

The fast is broken only after sighting the moon and offering arghya. Listening to or reciting the Karwa Chauth katha is considered essential to complete the ritual properly.