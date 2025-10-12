Bhopal Stabbing Case: 2 Constables Jailed In DSP’s Brother-In-Law Death | X @farhanayyubid

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two constables, Santosh Bamaniya and Saurabh Arya, accused of assaulting 21-year-old BTech student and DSP Ketan Adlakh’s brother-in-law, Udit Gaayki, were sent to jail on Sunday after being produced in the court. Police brought the accused to court with their faces covered and took them back in the same manner.

DCP Vivek Singh said the two constables were arrested late Saturday night hours after a murder case was registered against them. The stick used in the assault has also been seized. They have been sent to jail under judicial custody, he added.

Police officials said now police will record detailed statements of Udit’s friends who were with him on the night of the incident, along with the doctors who checked Udit. Moreover, statements of family members and others linked to the case will also be taken, they added.

The arrests came following outrage over a viral video showing Udit being beaten by the policemen on Thursday night in Indrapuri under Piplani police station where both accused were posted.

As per the FIR, both constables have been booked under Sections 115(2) voluntarily causing hurt, 103(1) for murder, and 3(5) for common intention of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The inquiry found prima facie evidence including witness statements CCTV footage and the post-mortem report, linking the duo to Udit’s death.

The post-mortem confirmed that Udit died due to “traumatic haemorrhagic pancreatitis caused by blunt trauma”, with the cause of death described as homicidal.