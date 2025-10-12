 Bhopal Stabbing Case: 2 Constables Jailed In DSP’s Brother-In-Law Death
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Stabbing Case: 2 Constables Jailed In DSP’s Brother-In-Law Death

Bhopal Stabbing Case: 2 Constables Jailed In DSP’s Brother-In-Law Death

Detailed statements of Udit’s friends, others to be recorded

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 10:33 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal Stabbing Case: 2 Constables Jailed In DSP’s Brother-In-Law Death | X @farhanayyubid

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two constables, Santosh Bamaniya and Saurabh Arya, accused of assaulting 21-year-old BTech student and DSP Ketan Adlakh’s brother-in-law, Udit Gaayki, were sent to jail on Sunday after being produced in the court. Police brought the accused to court with their faces covered and took them back in the same manner.

DCP Vivek Singh said the two constables were arrested late Saturday night hours after a murder case was registered against them. The stick used in the assault has also been seized. They have been sent to jail under judicial custody, he added.

Police officials said now police will record detailed statements of Udit’s friends who were with him on the night of the incident, along with the doctors who checked Udit. Moreover, statements of family members and others linked to the case will also be taken, they added.

Read Also
MP News: Two Orphaned Tiger Cubs Rescued In Bandhavgarh; Their Mother’s Decomposed Carcass Was...
article-image

The arrests came following outrage over a viral video showing Udit being beaten by the policemen on Thursday night in Indrapuri under Piplani police station where both accused were posted.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: ₹14 Crore Forex Scam Busted, 10 Booked For Duping 150 Investors Under Charitable Trust
Mumbai: ₹14 Crore Forex Scam Busted, 10 Booked For Duping 150 Investors Under Charitable Trust
Mumbai News: Fire Erupts In Goolrukh Building At Sea Face In Worli; All Residents Evacuated Safely
Mumbai News: Fire Erupts In Goolrukh Building At Sea Face In Worli; All Residents Evacuated Safely
Deepotsav 2025: Ramnagari Shines Bright Ahead Of The Festival Of Lights
Deepotsav 2025: Ramnagari Shines Bright Ahead Of The Festival Of Lights
'People's Princess' & Saiyaara Actress Aneet Padda Makes Runway Debut At LFW; 'You Slayed It My Girl,' Say Proud Fans
'People's Princess' & Saiyaara Actress Aneet Padda Makes Runway Debut At LFW; 'You Slayed It My Girl,' Say Proud Fans

As per the FIR, both constables have been booked under Sections 115(2) voluntarily causing hurt, 103(1) for murder, and 3(5) for common intention of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The inquiry found prima facie evidence including witness statements CCTV footage and the post-mortem report, linking the duo to Udit’s death.

The post-mortem confirmed that Udit died due to “traumatic haemorrhagic pancreatitis caused by blunt trauma”, with the cause of death described as homicidal.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Stabbing Case: 2 Constables Jailed In DSP’s Brother-In-Law Death

Bhopal Stabbing Case: 2 Constables Jailed In DSP’s Brother-In-Law Death

Bhopal News: Bhopal Municipal Corporation Collects ₹97,900 Fine For Dumping C&D Waste

Bhopal News: Bhopal Municipal Corporation Collects ₹97,900 Fine For Dumping C&D Waste

Indore News: Woman, Minor Daughter Injured As Baneshwari Travels Bus Hits Scooter

Indore News: Woman, Minor Daughter Injured As Baneshwari Travels Bus Hits Scooter

MP Feet-Washing Case: 2 Arrested, 2 On Run In Damoh; Main Accused Among Those Arrested

MP Feet-Washing Case: 2 Arrested, 2 On Run In Damoh; Main Accused Among Those Arrested

Bhopal News: Delivery Boys Create Ruckus At BJP Leader’s House, Attack Workers

Bhopal News: Delivery Boys Create Ruckus At BJP Leader’s House, Attack Workers