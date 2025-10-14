MP News: Tension Diffused In Gwalior; October 15 Protest Called Off By Warring Groups |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Even as the Bhim Army and Azad Samaj Party, along with other organisations, have withdrawn their call for protest in Gwalior on October 15, significant security concerns persist, leading to a massive police deployment.

The protest was initially planned against controversial remarks made by former High Court Bar Association president, Anil Mishra, about Dr BR Ambedkar, which had heated the atmosphere in Gwalior-Chambal region.

Despite the withdrawal, social media challenges and counter-challenges between opposing groups remain a major concern for law enforcement agencies.

To maintain peace and prevent any deterioration of law and order, Gwalior Police is on high alert, with over 4k personnel deployed across the city. This force includes around 800 personnel from other districts, deployed in two 12-hour shifts.

The police have intensified security outside Anil Mishra’s residence and are rigorously monitoring social media, having already deleted over 500 provocative posts in the past two days. The Gwalior Range IG emphasised, "We will not allow the atmosphere in Gwalior to deteriorate under any circumstances. We will not allow any outsider to enter Gwalior without reason," assuring that strict action will be taken against anyone attempting to spoil the peace. The police are also investigating the authenticity of social media accounts making controversial posts. Schools (up to class 12) closed on October 15. The holiday was officially declared.

Ambedkar statue row: DSP responds with 'Jai Shri Ram' chant

Tensions remain high in Gwalior despite Dalit and other organisations withdrawing their agitation over the Ambedkar statue controversy, with 4k security personnel deployed to maintain peace. The atmosphere intensified when DSP Hina Khan intercepted former Bar Association president Anil Mishra and his supporters, who planned a Sundar Kand recitation.

During the exchange, Mishra accused DSP Khan of being "against Sanatan Dharma" and began shouting "Jai Shri Ram" slogans. In a striking move, DSP Khan immediately confronted him and loudly chanted "Jai Shri Ram" in response, asserting her position and countering the accusation.

The incident occurred after Khan stopped the group, citing an SDM decision. A viral video captured the heated debate where Mishra's "anti-Sanatan" claims were met with the police officer's forceful response. This development added a new layer to the long-standing statue dispute involving Mishra, who now leads the Raksha Morcha organisation. The city remains on edge following the highly charged confrontation.