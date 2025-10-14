Bhopal News: Rudra Betting Racket; Marco In Dubai Kept Control Through Whatsapp Login | Representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The police officials investigating the Rudra betting app case have found that Dubai-based mastermind Marco alias Mukesh Motwani controlled the network remotely through WhatsApp Web login.

Marco would send login codes to his Indian associates while retaining master access so that he could instantly log out from all connected systems in case of a police raid or emergency. On September 30, Ayodhya Nagar police busted an online betting call centre during Asia Cup cricket tournament.

According to officials linked to the case, Marco was in constant touch with Arun Verma the key accused from Bhopal and his associates via encrypted chats and video calls. Whenever there was a communication lapse, Marco would make video calls directly from Dubai to issue instructions.

Police say that during the raid on September 30, Marco sensed the operation and logged out all three WhatsApp accounts within seconds leading to loss of critical digital evidence that could have led directly to him.

The Rudra betting racket, which earlier appeared to be a small-scale online operation turned out to be an interstate and international syndicate with a unique modus operandi. It came to fore that the gang was using railway AC coach attendants to smuggle fake SIM cards, ATM cards, and bank documents across states.

Interrogation from accused has exposed that nearly 200 fake mule bank accounts were being used to circulate betting money across the country. Most of these accounts were opened in Amravati and Jhansi districts, where the gang s local agents lured people to provide their documents and arranged SIM cards registered under fake documents.

To avoid detection, the gang used train attendants of AC coaches as couriers. Each attendant was paid around ?500 per delivery for discreetly carrying SIM cards, ATM cards, and other documents between cities. Police officials say this unusual route helped the gang avoid suspicion during inter-state transfers.

From Mahadev to Rudra

Police investigations have also confirmed that the Rudra App emerged soon after Mahadev App was banned. The same network of operators, displaced after Enforcement Directorate s crackdown on Mahadev, regrouped under Marco s leadership. Arun Verma who was once a bettor himself joined hands with his brother-in-law and secured a direct panel from Marco to run local betting operations from Bhopal.

Local kingpin duped by cyber conmen

Arun was himself duped by cyber conmen in a bid to get access to get login for running betting app. He told police that he lost hefty amounts twice to cyber conmen who promised him of giving login, which they never did. However, in third attempt he came in contact with Marco who agreed to run the betting app panel under his command in return of 65% commission.

Hawala traders under scanner

Several hawala operators who helped transfer betting proceeds to Dubai are now under police surveillance. However, officials claim that in the absence of documentary proof they are investigating cautiously before making arrests.

The hawala route remains the key missing link between the money collected through Rudra App panels in India and the mastermind sitting abroad.