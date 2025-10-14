MP News: Suspended For Bursting Cracker In School, Class 10 Student Hangs Self

MP News: Class 10 Student Hangs Self After Suspension For Lighting Firecrackers In The School Premises |

Niwari (Madhya Pradesh): A class 10 student allegedly hanged self on Monday after a 15-days explusion from school for lighting firecrackers in the school premises in Madhya Pradesh's Niwari.

The student, identified as Sahil Yadav was a student in St. Alphonsa High School in Prithvipur. According to reports, Sahil Yadav, was allegedly traumatized after being punished for lighting firecrackers in the school.

According to the deceased's father, Ramkumar Yadav, Sahil accompanied by his friends had lit crackers inside the school. Enraged by this, the school managed called his father on Monday and expelled him for 15 days. "I requested the management to forgive my son as he had admitted his mistake, but they refused and suspended him for 15 days,” he said.

Following the suspension, Sahil reportedly became withdrawn and depressed. Later on Monday evening, he left home on the pretext of grazing buffaloes but did not return after several hours.

Family members began searching for him and later found him hanging from a tree near the village around 9 pm.

Demand for action against the school management

The police immediately rushed to the scene after reciveing information and took down the body from the tree, prepared a panchnama, and then sent it for a postmortem.

Locals expressed anger over the incident and demanded action against the school management.

Sahil's father, Ramkumar, is a farmer by profession and also sells milk to his family. Sahil has a younger brother, who is 12 years old. Sahil was a student at St. Alphonsa High School since pre-primary. Efforts to contact the school management were unsuccessful, as the principal’s phone remained switched off.