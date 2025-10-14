 Seoni Hawala Loot: FIR Registered Against 11 Cops In ₹2.9 Cr Hawala Money Loot Case; 'Won't Spare Violators At Any Cost,' Says CM Mohan Yadav
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalSeoni Hawala Loot: FIR Registered Against 11 Cops In ₹2.9 Cr Hawala Money Loot Case; 'Won't Spare Violators At Any Cost,' Says CM Mohan Yadav

Seoni Hawala Loot: FIR Registered Against 11 Cops In ₹2.9 Cr Hawala Money Loot Case; 'Won't Spare Violators At Any Cost,' Says CM Mohan Yadav

The FIR was registered against the 11 after Chief Minister Mohan Yadav gave instructions to DGP Kailash Makwana regarding the case.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 01:08 PM IST
article-image

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): Seoni police have registered a case against 11 police personnel, including the SDOP and police station in-charge, for their alleged involvement in looting Hawala money worth ₹2.96 crore, said police on Tuesday.

The FIR was registered against the 11 after Chief Minister Mohan Yadav gave instructions to DGP Kailash Makwana regarding the case.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Delivery Boys Create Ruckus At BJP Leader’s House Over Partial Payment, Attack...
article-image

The CM also instructed disciplinary action to be taken against the 11 police personnel.

Last week, during routine vehicle checking, the police staff of Bandol police station in Seoni district stopped a car in the Siladehi forest area. During the search, they found huge cash amounting to ₹2.96 crore.
The police discovered that the large amount of cash was being transported from Katni in MP to Jalna in Maharashtra.
However, instead of seizing the cash, they beat up the driver, chased him away, and tried to usurp it, police said.

FPJ Shorts
Jharkhand HC Stays Single-Judge Order Directing JSSC To Consider Candidates With 2-Year B.Ed Course For Teacher Posts
Jharkhand HC Stays Single-Judge Order Directing JSSC To Consider Candidates With 2-Year B.Ed Course For Teacher Posts
Why Was FIFA President Gianni Infantino Attending The Summit For Peace Event With US President Donald Trump?
Why Was FIFA President Gianni Infantino Attending The Summit For Peace Event With US President Donald Trump?
Passenger Injures Eye As Stones Pelted On Koyna Express, Sainagar Shirdi Express Trains Near Mumbai | Details Here
Passenger Injures Eye As Stones Pelted On Koyna Express, Sainagar Shirdi Express Trains Near Mumbai | Details Here
'I Am Fully Covered...': Bigg Boss 18's Edin Rose Harassed Outside Delhi Temple, Photographer Slaps Man For Touching Her—VIDEO
'I Am Fully Covered...': Bigg Boss 18's Edin Rose Harassed Outside Delhi Temple, Photographer Slaps Man For Touching Her—VIDEO

The police team also did not inform their seniors about the Hawala money.
They kept ₹1.45 crore and returned the remaining amount to the operator to take it back.
The driver of the car narrated the story to the kingpin, Sohan Lal Parmar, and also told him that ₹25 lakh was still missing, other than the amount of ₹1.45 crore. Sohanlal approached the Seoni police, but to no avail.
Later, he approached the IG Jabalpur and informed him about the loot.

Read Also
Bhopal-Vidisha Bypass Caves In, Major Tragedy Averted; 100-Meter Stretch Sinks 20 Feet-- Video
article-image

Following the complaints, SDOP Pooja Pandey, police station in-charge Arpita Bhairam, head constables Makhan and Ravindra Uike, constables Jagdish Yadav, Yogendra Chaurasia, Ritesh (driver), Neeraj Rajput, Kedar, Sadafal, and one more were suspended.
Earlier, a total of 10 police personnel were suspended; later, one more was also suspended, increasing the number of suspended personnel to 11 till Tuesday.

These police personnel have been booked under sections of dacoity, kidnapping, and organised crime of the BNS.
Earlier, Seoni police had registered a case against the Hawala operators — Sohanlal Parmar of Maharashtra and two others — and also arrested them under sections related to Hawala money.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Seoni Hawala Loot: FIR Registered Against 11 Cops In ₹2.9 Cr Hawala Money Loot Case; 'Won't Spare...

Seoni Hawala Loot: FIR Registered Against 11 Cops In ₹2.9 Cr Hawala Money Loot Case; 'Won't Spare...

MP News: 'Definition Of War Has Changed Now...' Says CDS General Anil Chauhan On 128th Foundation...

MP News: 'Definition Of War Has Changed Now...' Says CDS General Anil Chauhan On 128th Foundation...

Madhya Pradesh October 14, 2025 Weather Update: Expect Drizzle In Southern Districts, Drop In Night...

Madhya Pradesh October 14, 2025 Weather Update: Expect Drizzle In Southern Districts, Drop In Night...

Bhopal Food Special: From Butter Paneer & Naan To Melting Kebabs, Check Best Places Serving North...

Bhopal Food Special: From Butter Paneer & Naan To Melting Kebabs, Check Best Places Serving North...

Bhopal News: Candlelight March Held To Protest BTech Student’s Death

Bhopal News: Candlelight March Held To Protest BTech Student’s Death