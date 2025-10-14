Seoni Hawala Loot: FIR Registered Against 11 Cops In ₹2.9 Cr Hawala Money Loot Case; 'Won't Spare Violators At Any Cost,' Says CM Mohan Yadav

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): Seoni police have registered a case against 11 police personnel, including the SDOP and police station in-charge, for their alleged involvement in looting Hawala money worth ₹2.96 crore, said police on Tuesday.

The FIR was registered against the 11 after Chief Minister Mohan Yadav gave instructions to DGP Kailash Makwana regarding the case.

मध्यप्रदेश में कानून सबके लिए समान है।



सिवनी हवाला मनी लूट प्रकरण में एसडीओपी समेत 11 पुलिसकर्मियों पर एफआईआर दर्ज की गई है। 5 को हिरासत में लिया गया है।



कानून का उल्लंघन करने वालों को किसी भी स्थिति में बख्शा नहीं जाएगा।



प्रदेश में सुशासन और कानून व्यवस्था सर्वोपरि है : CM… https://t.co/uensMV9beu — Chief Minister, MP (@CMMadhyaPradesh) October 14, 2025

The CM also instructed disciplinary action to be taken against the 11 police personnel.

Last week, during routine vehicle checking, the police staff of Bandol police station in Seoni district stopped a car in the Siladehi forest area. During the search, they found huge cash amounting to ₹2.96 crore.

The police discovered that the large amount of cash was being transported from Katni in MP to Jalna in Maharashtra.

However, instead of seizing the cash, they beat up the driver, chased him away, and tried to usurp it, police said.

The police team also did not inform their seniors about the Hawala money.

They kept ₹1.45 crore and returned the remaining amount to the operator to take it back.

The driver of the car narrated the story to the kingpin, Sohan Lal Parmar, and also told him that ₹25 lakh was still missing, other than the amount of ₹1.45 crore. Sohanlal approached the Seoni police, but to no avail.

Later, he approached the IG Jabalpur and informed him about the loot.

Following the complaints, SDOP Pooja Pandey, police station in-charge Arpita Bhairam, head constables Makhan and Ravindra Uike, constables Jagdish Yadav, Yogendra Chaurasia, Ritesh (driver), Neeraj Rajput, Kedar, Sadafal, and one more were suspended.

Earlier, a total of 10 police personnel were suspended; later, one more was also suspended, increasing the number of suspended personnel to 11 till Tuesday.

These police personnel have been booked under sections of dacoity, kidnapping, and organised crime of the BNS.

Earlier, Seoni police had registered a case against the Hawala operators — Sohanlal Parmar of Maharashtra and two others — and also arrested them under sections related to Hawala money.