MP News: 'Definition Of War Has Changed Now...' Says CDS General Anil Chauhan On 128th Foundation Day Of Scindia School In Gwalior

MP News: Definition Of War Has Changed, India Will Never Accept Terrorism, Says CDS General Anil Chauhan In Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Chief of Defense Staff, General Anil Chauhan asserted that India will never accept terrorism in any form. He was speaking at the Scindia School’s 128th Foundation Day in Gwalior.

He highlighted, earlier victory was determined by the number of soldiers who surrendered or the number of aircraft shot down. “Operation Sindoor has proved these traditional standards wrong.

"The definition of war has changed in the modern era. Today, victory depends on stability, speed, multi-front coordination, precision, timing, and accurate assessment of losses."

General Anil Chauhan attended the 128th Foundation Day celebrations of The Scindia School as the chief guest. During the ceremony, CDS Chauhan explained to the students, "War is a continuation of a country's policy. The government formulates the policy, and the military implements it. This is the epitome of true leadership."

He told the youth that this Amritkaal is the time to change the destiny of the country, and every student should excel in their field and contribute to nation-building.

In his address, General Chauhan shared a quote from Lieutenant General Sinha, explaining the thinking of politicians, bureaucrats, and soldiers in a very interesting way.

He said that when a politician says yes, he means maybe; if he says maybe, he means no; and if he says no, he is not a good politician. When a bureaucrat says no, he means maybe; if he says maybe, he means yes; and if he says yes right from the start, he is not a bureaucrat at all. However, when a soldier says no, he means no; and when he says yes, he stands by it under all circumstances. If a soldier says maybe, he is not a soldier. He said that this clarity and commitment of the military is the true strength of the nation.

During the ceremony, India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri was honoured with the Madhav Award. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia while recalling his ancestor Maharaja Mahadji Scindia’s role in modernizing the Indian Army said, "Since we have an Army Chief among us, I would like to share that my ancestor, Maharaja Mahadji Scindia, modernized the Indian Army. He provided state-of-the-art training to thousands of soldiers and equipped that army with the most modern artillery and weapons."

"Our army pushed the Afghan Ahmad Shah Abdali back to his home in Afghanistan. In 1771, by hoisting the flag on the ancient Red Fort in Delhi, we realized Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's dream of Hindu Swaraj. And in 1779, with a decisive victory in the Battle of Wargaon in Maharashtra, we defeated the British in the First Anglo-Maratha War." he added.