 Indore News: Massive Fire At Paint Factory; JCB Called To Break Walls; 100 Water Tankers Deployed
Along with the paint-making chemicals, a large quantity of raw materials was also destroyed in the fire

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 04:10 PM IST
article-image
Massive Fire Breaks Out At Paint Factory In Indore; Multiple Explosions Heard; 100 Water Tankers Deployed |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at a paint factory in Indore’s Sanwer Road industrial area late Monday night, triggering loud explosions that shook the vicinity.

Upon receiving the information, fire engines from Laxmibai Nagar and Sanwer Road areas arrived at the scene and efforts began to extinguish the fire.

This presence of inflammable chemicals in the premises magnified the flames, following which repeated explosions were heard from the drums stored inside the factory.

The fire initially took a severe form due to the chemicals, making it difficult for firefighters to control the blaze. A JCB machine was also called in by the Municipal Corporation during the night, and water was poured inside by breaking down the surrounding walls.

article-image

More than 13 fire fighting vehicles arrived

Fire fighting vehicles were called in, along with municipal fire fighting vehicles, from Depalpur, Betma, Mhow, Pithampur, and Sanwer. So far, 100 water tankers have been deployed to extinguish the fire.

SI BS Hooda stated that this factory manufactured oil paint. The fire was brought under control by approximately 13 vehicles by 4:30 a.m.

An SDRF team also arrived at the scene for rescue operations. Five foam vehicles were also called in from Pithampur to extinguish the fire. Police and district administration officials also arrived at the scene late at night. Along with the paint-making chemicals, a large quantity of raw materials was also destroyed in the fire.

article-image

Fire in the factory before

Locals said this was not the first such incident. The factory has caught fire twice before, in 2021 and 2003. Guddu Bai Ojha, who runs a tea stall nearby, said, “I saw the flames again last night. There were loud explosions this is the second time I’ve witnessed such a fire here.”

