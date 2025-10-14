 Madhya Pradesh October 14, 2025 Weather Update: Expect Drizzle In Southern Districts, Drop In Night Temperatures Across The State
According to experts, this year's heavy rainfall will provide the soil a good amount of moisture and support the growth of Rabi crops

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 12:22 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh October 13, 2025 Weather Update: Meteorological Department Forecasts Light Rain In Southern Districts And Drop In Night Temperatures | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the state is on the verge of monsoon withdrawal, light rain is expected to continue in the southern part of the state for the next two days.

On Tuesday, Light rain and cool winds across the state made the weather pleasant and refreshing. The coolness and slight humidity in the air, can be good for crops.

According to Meteorological Department, Due to snowfall in the Himalayan regions, cold northern winds are now reaching Madhya Pradesh. As a result, night temperature in most of the cities has dropped below 20°C.

The drop in night temperatures has brought an early chill in the air, with clear skies and cool nights making the festive season more pleasant.

This year, the state recorded good rainfall overall. Guna district recorded the highest rainfall with 65.6 inches, while Mandla and Raisen districts recorded over 62 inches each. Even the Indore division recieved its normal rainfall target after strong showers towards the end of the season. Heavy rains in Gwalior-Chambal, Sagar, and Shahdol divisions created favorable conditions for crops.

According to experts, this year's heavy rainfall will provide the soil a good amount of moisture and support the growth of Rabi crops. Despite the monsoon has officially departed, the possibility of drizzle in the southern districts will keep the weather pleasant for the next few days.

