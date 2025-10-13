 Bhopal News: Candlelight March Held To Protest BTech Student’s Death
Victim's father called for a CBI investigation, citing lack of faith in the local inquiry

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 10:42 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Citizens, students and social organizations held a large candlelight march on Monday evening to pay tributes to Udit Gayaki, an engineering student and brother-in-law of a DSP, who allegedly died after being brutally beaten by two police constables.

Protesters demanded strict action against the accused and questioned, “When protectors become predators, who will safeguard the common public?”

The incident occurred on Thursday night when Udit was reportedly assaulted on the street by the two constables, despite efforts by his friends to intervene. He sustained severe injuries in his head, back, shoulders, eyes and private parts, which led to his death.

Udit’s father Rajkumar Gayaki called for a CBI investigation, citing lack of faith in the local inquiry. He alleged the FIR was weak and claimed police had not shared any CCTV camera footage, forcing Udit’s friends to gather recordings from private shops.

Police commissioner Harinayaran Chari Mishra assured that a strict investigation was underway. Authorities were scrutinizing all CCTV camera footage and probing why Udit’s friends did not rush him immediately to a hospital after the assault.

BJP state president and MLA Hemant Khandelwal visited the family on Monday morning to express condolences. Speaking to the media, Khandelwal said some facts in the FIR appeared manipulated and pledged to meet senior police officials to ensure justice to the bereaved family.

