 Indore Police Arrest Woman For Possession Of Brown Sugar Worth ₹1 Crore, Recover Cash And Scales
Indore Police Arrest Woman For Possession Of Brown Sugar Worth ₹1 Crore, Recover Cash And Scales

The police recovered 516 gm of contraband from the house of the accused, Seema Nath, in the Ahirkhedi area, said Rajesh Kumar Tripathi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Crime Prevention Branch.

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 03:00 PM IST
A 32-year-old woman was arrested for alleged possession of brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Monday. | Representative Image

Indore: A 32-year-old woman was arrested for alleged possession of brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Monday, police said.

The police recovered 516 gm of contraband from the house of the accused, Seema Nath, in the Ahirkhedi area, said Rajesh Kumar Tripathi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Crime Prevention Branch.

The woman had been dealing in drugs for the last several years, he said, adding that the police also recovered Rs 48.5 lakh cash and electronic weighing scales from her house.

Tripathi said, "The evidence found from the spot clearly indicates that the woman smuggler has earned a huge amount by selling drugs."

article-image

An FIR has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and a detailed investigation is underway, he said.

The accused already has 12 cases in her name, the official said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

