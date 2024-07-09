Bhopal: Balcony Collapses At Govt-Run Hamidia Hospital 48 Hours After False Ceiling Caves In At Emergency Ward

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The balcony of the old building of the government-run Hamidia Hospital collapsed in Bhopal on Tuesday. The dilapidated balcony crumbled and fell on the vehicles parked below, damaging them. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported.

The balcony was situated between the old trauma building and the old OPD block.

The accident happened on Tuesday afternoon at around 1:30 p.m., barely 48 hours after a false ceiling of the emergency ward of a new building in Hamidia Hospital caved in.

Such accidents at Hamidia hospital-- knows to be the state's largest referral hospital, have raised concerns among the staff and public.

According to information, on Tuesday afternoon, people standing near the old Hamidia Hospital building heard a thud sound, creating panic in the area. When they turned to see, three bikes parked under the old OPD building were crushed under the debris. According to onlookers, one person had just left the spot minutes ago after parking his two wheeler.

No casualty has been reported in the incident.

Similar cases reported in less than a week

Reportedly, approximately 48 hours before the accident, false ceiling of the emergency ward collapsed in the same hospital. The incident occurred late on Sunday night.

Similarly, on Friday, the false ceiling in the ward of the Pediatrics and Neonatology Department at Kamla Raja Women's and Children's Hospital building suddenly fell. At the time of the incident, about a dozen newborns were admitted to the ICU.