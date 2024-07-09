 Bhopal: Balcony Collapses At Govt-Run Hamidia Hospital 48 Hours After False Ceiling Caves In At Emergency Ward
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Balcony Collapses At Govt-Run Hamidia Hospital 48 Hours After False Ceiling Caves In At Emergency Ward

Bhopal: Balcony Collapses At Govt-Run Hamidia Hospital 48 Hours After False Ceiling Caves In At Emergency Ward

In the incident, three bikes were damaged. Fortunately, no casualties were reported

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 09, 2024, 04:53 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The balcony of the old building of the government-run Hamidia Hospital collapsed in Bhopal on Tuesday. The dilapidated balcony crumbled and fell on the vehicles parked below, damaging them. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported.

The balcony was situated between the old trauma building and the old OPD block.

The accident happened on Tuesday afternoon at around 1:30 p.m., barely 48 hours after a false ceiling of the emergency ward of a new building in Hamidia Hospital caved in.

Such accidents at Hamidia hospital-- knows to be the state's largest referral hospital, have raised concerns among the staff and public.

Read Also
Bhopal: False Ceiling Caves In At Hamidia Hospital’s Emergency Ward Within 1 Year Of Inauguration;...
article-image

According to information, on Tuesday afternoon, people standing near the old Hamidia Hospital building heard a thud sound, creating panic in the area. When they turned to see, three bikes parked under the old OPD building were crushed under the debris. According to onlookers, one person had just left the spot minutes ago after parking his two wheeler.

No casualty has been reported in the incident.

Read Also
MP Shocker: Newborns Rushed Out As False Ceiling Caves In At Child Dept ICU Of Gwalior Hospital
article-image

Similar cases reported in less than a week

Reportedly, approximately 48 hours before the accident, false ceiling of the emergency ward collapsed in the same hospital. The incident occurred late on Sunday night.

Similarly, on Friday, the false ceiling in the ward of the Pediatrics and Neonatology Department at Kamla Raja Women's and Children's Hospital building suddenly fell. At the time of the incident, about a dozen newborns were admitted to the ICU.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Balcony Collapses At Govt-Run Hamidia Hospital 48 Hours After False Ceiling Caves In At...

Bhopal: Balcony Collapses At Govt-Run Hamidia Hospital 48 Hours After False Ceiling Caves In At...

Wife Leaves Husband Due To His 'Dark' Skin, Abandons Infant Daughter & Moves Back With Parents

Wife Leaves Husband Due To His 'Dark' Skin, Abandons Infant Daughter & Moves Back With Parents

MP Shocker: Man Shoots Down Brother In Gwalior Over Argument In Family Function

MP Shocker: Man Shoots Down Brother In Gwalior Over Argument In Family Function

MP Shocker: 28-Year-Old Nurse Raped By Colleague In Changing Room Of Hospital

MP Shocker: 28-Year-Old Nurse Raped By Colleague In Changing Room Of Hospital

MP Weather Update: Heavy Rains Lash State; Alert Issued For 18 Districts

MP Weather Update: Heavy Rains Lash State; Alert Issued For 18 Districts