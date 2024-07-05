MP Shocker: Newborns Rushed Out As False Ceiling Caves In At Child Dept ICU Of Gwalior Hospital

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped parents of newborns after the false ceiling caved in at the ICU of the child department of a hospital in Gwalior. The incident occurred on Friday in the Kamla Raja Hospital, a part of Gwalior’s famous Jayarogya Hospital. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported.

As soon as the false ceiling fell, there was a chaos and the parents of the newborns present in the ICU rushed out. Doctors immediately began transferring the admitted newborns to other locations.

The incident happened when the false ceiling in the ward of the Pediatrics and Neonatology Department at Kamla Raja Women's and Children's Hospital building suddenly fell. At the time of the incident, about a dozen newborns were admitted to the ICU. Thankfully, no newborn was present directly under the section of the ceiling that fell, thus averting a major disaster.

In this matter, no hospital official is taking responsibility or providing information. After the incident, all officials left the hospital, and they were not answering their phones. When contacted, senior officials claimed to have no knowledge of the incident and directed inquiries to the PWD (Public Works Department), which constructed the building.

Major incident averted

It is reported that just minutes before the false ceiling fell, a newborn was placed under the machine, but the mother had taken the child away to feed it. After the collapse, the doctors quickly started shifting the admitted newborns to another ward. However, parents arriving to admit their children were unable to do so due to the incident. The doctors refused to admit any more children.