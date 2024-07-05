 Madhya Pradesh: ATS Nabs MI Member From Khandwa, Was Planning 'Lone Wolf Attack'
The IG added that in the primary investigations, it was found that he was in contact with the members of present and former banned organisation SIMI. A large number membership forms have been seized from his house of the organisation.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 05, 2024, 08:15 AM IST
Representative Image

BHOPAL/Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Anti Terrorist Squad has arrested a member of Indian Mujahidin (MI) planning for lone wolf attack, from Khandwa on Thursday morning, said the officials here on Thursday.

They have also detained a few others who have connections with the terrorist. Accused was planning to attack one of the ATS member.

IG ATS, Dr Ashish told media that on their intelligence input, they had arrested one Faizan Shekh aged 34, from Kanjar Mohalla. The police have also seized one pistol, five live cartages from him.

Large material related to terrorist organisations like Indian Mujahidin, ISIS, Jaish-E-Mohammad, Laskhar-E-Taiba and of other organisation has been found in his mobile.

The videos of training camps of Pakistan, stories of Kandhar aircraft highjack, statements of Mulla Umar Abdulha and other ultras were found in his mobile.

The accused was planning to become famous on the lines of Yasin Bhatkal of IM and Abu Faizal of SIMI and wanted to prove himself as top class Mujahidin.

To execute his misdeed he had purchased a pistol and the cartridges.

It is claimed that to execute his plan as a lone wolf attack he had targeted a ‘uniformed security personnel’. He was doing recce of one of the officer to execute his plan.

Six major terrorist organisation have shown their presence in the state in the past few years. Among them are SIMI, Popular Front of India (PFI), ISISI, Jamaat-ul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), Hizb-ut-Tahrir, Al-Sufa and LWE (Maoist)

The lone-wolf attack........

It has evolved as the new face of terrorism and it brings unique challenges for counter-terrorism. Violent terror attacks by extremist individuals acting upon their radicalised beliefs are termed ‘lone-wolf terrorism’.

Lone-wolf terrorists and their attacks have an element of unpredictability, because of which counter-terrorism agencies, police and intelligence organisations have found it challenging to tackle.

