 MP News: 3 Killed, 2 Injured In Singrauli Due To Landslide, Families Get ₹2 Lakh Aid
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 10:43 PM IST
Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic landslide claimed three lives and left two women injured in Parsahar village of Singrauli district on Sunday morning after a section of soil collapsed during excavation, police said.

The incident occurred around 9:30 am when five women had gone to collect red and yellow soil (murrum) near the Gram Panchayat building for plastering their houses. Suddenly, a large portion of soil caved in, burying all five under the debris. Those trapped included Basanti (17), Preetu Singh (11), Phoolwa Yadav (45), Rukmun (55) and Kaushilya Singh (60).

Police and administrative officials rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations with help from local villagers. Basanti, Preetu Singh and Phoolwa Yadav died on the spot. Rukmun was admitted to the Community Health Centre in Devsar, while Kaushilya Singh, who sustained serious injuries, was referred to the Trauma Centre in Singrauli. Doctors said the condition of both injured women is stable and out of danger.

Expressing condolences, the Collector and District Magistrate sanctioned immediate financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of deceased from the Red Cross fund.

Administrative lapse

An administrative lapse surfaced in connection with the incident. One of the deceased women was not registered under the Sambal Yojana. As a result, the Chief Executive Officer of the District Panchayat suspended Satish Dwivedi, Secretary of Bandha Gram Panchayat, with immediate effect.

Official response

Singrauli Superintendent of Police Manish Khatri told Free Press that rescue operations began promptly, but three lives could not be saved. The administration has urged villagers to avoid digging in unsafe and unauthorised areas to prevent such fatal accidents in future.

