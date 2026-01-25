Bhopal News: 6 Tonnes Of Beef Still Stored In Freezers At The Facility | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): During two days of questioning while in police remand, BMC slaughterhouse operator Aslam Qureshi alias Chamda denied any involvement in cow slaughter, claiming that only buffalo meat was handled at the facility.

As part of the investigation, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday afternoon took Aslam to the sealed slaughterhouse for a detailed inspection in the presence of BMC officials and a team of veterinary doctors.

Police sources said that over 6 tonnes of beef is still stored in freezers at the facility. The packaged meat bears tags of an Agra-based meat export company. Claiming that the stock was buffalo meat and not banned meat, Aslam told the officers that the container intercepted near the PHQ was also carrying meat which belonged to the Agra firm.

During the inspection, the SIT questioned Aslam in detail about the internal functioning of the slaughterhouse. Investigators questioned about the sections used for various activities like where Aslam used to sit and monitor operations, where CCTV cameras are installed, the entry gate through which buffaloes were brought for slaughter and the exit point from where packaged meat was taken out for transportation.

Meanwhile, the container driver Shoaib admitted to receiving payments for transporting meat but claimed he had no knowledge of any banned meat. ACP Umesh Tiwari said the inspection was aimed at cross-verifying the statements with the CCTV footage and other evidence.

Box: No direct evidence of cow slaughter yet: Police

Police officials said that Aslam, during questioning, denied the slaughter and supply of any banned meat. Officials claimed that while the FIR and subsequent arrests were based on the FSL report, no direct evidence of cow slaughter has so far been found inside the slaughterhouse. However, officials added that the possibility of banned meat being sourced from outside and packaged along with buffalo meat is under active scanner.

SIT focus on partners, key staff

The SIT is now gathering detailed information about Aslam s business partners and direct subordinates, who allegedly had complete knowledge of the day-to-day operations at the slaughterhouse. Investigators believe their statements could prove crucial in establishing responsibility across the supply and packaging chain. SIT officials said the probe is continuing on technical, documentary and forensic evidence and further action will be taken based on the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

Meat samples sent to FSL Hyderabad

Three out of the five meat packets seized from the consignment intercepted on December 17 have been sent to Mathura FSL by police. The remaining two samples have been sent for examination to Hyderabad FSL for further analysis by BMC officials. Police officials said that they have received the report from Mathura FSL and the samples were destroyed by the laboratory as per the procedure.