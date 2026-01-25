 MP News: Elderly Man Tied, Dragged Behind Bike For Resisting Robbery In Rewa; One Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Elderly Man Tied, Dragged Behind Bike For Resisting Robbery In Rewa; One Arrested

MP News: Elderly Man Tied, Dragged Behind Bike For Resisting Robbery In Rewa; One Arrested

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): A 55-year-old motorcyclist, Satish Yadav of Dhuma, was killed on Sunday after a speeding truck collided with his bike on NH-44 near Chhapara Kala bypass. The impact was fatal, and he died on the spot. Police have registered a case, sent the body for post-mortem, and are searching for the truck driver.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 06:14 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Elderly Man Tied, Dragged For Resisting Robbery In Rewa; One Arrested |

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): A 60-year-old man named Lakshman Prajapati was tied with a towel and dragged behind a vehicle, reportedly a motorcycle, for several meters by three miscreants after he refused to hand over money while riding his bicycle.

The victim is now battling for life in critical condition at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Rewa. The gruesome criminal act caused a high-friction abrasion injury that scraped away a large portion of skin from his body. The horrifying assault took place around 4.30 pm.

on Saturday in the Semaria village area under the Rewa district. According to police, the accused called out to Prajapati to stop, but when he continued on his way, they caught hold of him, bound him, and dragged him along the road as punishment for not complying with their demand for cash.

A purported video of the incident surfaced and went viral on social media by Sunday morning, sparking widespread outrage among locals and netizens. The footage showed the elderly man being pulled mercilessly, highlighting the callous nature of the attack.

FPJ Shorts
ED Conducts Multi-State Searches In Goa Nightclub Fire Money Laundering Case, Probes ₹22 Crore Revenue Trail
ED Conducts Multi-State Searches In Goa Nightclub Fire Money Laundering Case, Probes ₹22 Crore Revenue Trail
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Visits Oxford, Honours Dr Radhakrishnan’s Global Legacy
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Visits Oxford, Honours Dr Radhakrishnan’s Global Legacy
Indian Railways Run LTT–Madgaon Special Train On January 26 To Ease Heavy Weekend Return Rush Of Passengers
Indian Railways Run LTT–Madgaon Special Train On January 26 To Ease Heavy Weekend Return Rush Of Passengers
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren To Mark Republic Day With Key Engagements In London
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren To Mark Republic Day With Key Engagements In London

Rewa police acted and arrested one of the accused, Kunnu Saket. Two others remain absconding, and a search operation is underway to nab them. Speaking to IANS, the investigation officer, Vikas Kapish, confirmed that Kunnu Saket and his accomplices were responsible for dragging the victim. He added that further interrogation is going on to determine the precise motive behind the crime, though initial reports point to an attempted robbery.

Outraged relatives and villagers from Semaria staged a chakka jam (road blockade) on the Rewa-Semaria road to protest the incident and demand immediate justice, as well as better security measures in rural areas. This barbaric act has once again raised serious concerns about the safety of senior citizens in remote parts of the state, where such crimes can go unchecked without prompt intervention.

Read Also
MP News: Speeding Truck Rams Into Motorcycle On NH-44 In Seoni, 55-Year-Old Rider Killed On The Spot
article-image

Police have assured that all efforts are being made to trace the fleeing suspects and ensure strict punishment under relevant sections of the law. The condition of Lakshman Prajapati remains critical, but the investigation officer said, "He is alright." Community leaders have called for swift action to restore faith in law enforcement and prevent similar atrocities.

Read Also
MP News: 5-Year-Old Girl Raped By 17-Year-Old Minor Who Threatened Her With Dog In Morena; FIR Filed...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Elderly Man Tied, Dragged Behind Bike For Resisting Robbery In Rewa; One Arrested
MP News: Elderly Man Tied, Dragged Behind Bike For Resisting Robbery In Rewa; One Arrested
MP News: Speeding Truck Rams Into Motorcycle On NH-44 In Seoni, 55-Year-Old Rider Killed On The Spot
MP News: Speeding Truck Rams Into Motorcycle On NH-44 In Seoni, 55-Year-Old Rider Killed On The Spot
MP News: Police Bust “Looteri Dulhan” Gang In Gwalior For Defrauding Men Through Fake Marriages,...
MP News: Police Bust “Looteri Dulhan” Gang In Gwalior For Defrauding Men Through Fake Marriages,...
MP News: 5-Year-Old Girl Raped By 17-Year-Old Minor Who Threatened Her With Dog In Morena; FIR Filed...
MP News: 5-Year-Old Girl Raped By 17-Year-Old Minor Who Threatened Her With Dog In Morena; FIR Filed...
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Attends Anand Utsav Raahgiri 2026 In Ujjain; Rides Bullock Cart, Performs...
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Attends Anand Utsav Raahgiri 2026 In Ujjain; Rides Bullock Cart, Performs...