MP News: 5-Year-Old Girl Raped By 17-Year-Old Minor Who Threatened Her With Dog In Morena; FIR Filed Under POCSO, Accused Taken Into Custody | Representative Picture

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old allegedly raped a 5-year-old girl after luring her inside a pan shop by claiming a dog behind her would bite her in Madhya Pradesh's Morena.

According to the Mahua police station, the 5-year-old victim was sent by her father to a neighboring shop to buy gutkha. The 17-year-old accused was present at the shop.

When the girl asked for gutkha, the accused lied to her, saying that a dog was standing behind her and would bite her. Using the fear of the dog, he took the girl inside the shop and committed the crime. After the incident, the accused gave her the gutkha and sent her away.

After the incident, the victim went home and narrated her ordeal to her parents. The police have registered a case against the accused under the rape and POCSO Act and have taken him into custody.

Mahua police station in-charge Dharmendra Gaur confirmed the crime and stated that a 17-year-old boy who works at a nearby pan shop raped the girl. Since the accused is also a minor, he has been apprehended.

The police will conduct his medical examination and then present him before the court. The police have registered a case against the accused under sections of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) and the POCSO Act against the minor accused.

14-yo raped by three men

Earlier on January 17, a 14-year-old minor girl was allegedly raped by three men Madhya Pradesh's Maihar. The minor victim went out to the market under the pretext of buying vegetables where she met her friends.

Her friends took her for a bike ride on a hilltop temple. While returning from the temple the group of friends were stopped by few miscreants. The minor was taken behind the hill and the accused took turns and committed the crime.