 MP News: Police Bust “Looteri Dulhan” Gang In Gwalior For Defrauding Men Through Fake Marriages, Arrest Main Accused And Accomplices
Gwalior police have arrested a gang of “robber brides” who lured men under the pretext of marriage and then staged fake kidnappings to steal jewelry and cash. Four members, including the main accused, were caught, with three more arrested from Dholpur, Rajasthan. Police are questioning the gang to determine the full extent of their fraudulent activities.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 03:25 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The infamous 'Looteri Dulhan' gang, who defrauded men under the guise of marriage, was busted in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Sunday.

According to reports, the police have arrested four people, including the main accused. The police also took the accused to the crime scene for a reenactment. In a further success, the police arrested three more members of the gang who had been on the run from Dholpur in Rajasthan.

The gang is infamous for extorting money from innocent men under the pretext of marriage. Shortly after the wedding, the woman, along with her accomplices, would stage a fake kidnapping and flee with the jewelry and cash.

Looteri Dulhan flees with ₹2 Lakh

Recently, a mentally challenged man was left helpless after his bride (Looteri Dulhan) fled with ₹2 Lakh along with her companions just hours after their marriage in Gwalior on Friday.

The entire matter came to light when a CCTV video of the alleged kidnapping of a woman from the Dal Bazaar area surfaced on Thursday evening. The footage showed men on a motorcycle forcibly taking a woman from a car.

Considering the seriousness of the incident, the Crime Branch and Kotwali police jointly launched an investigation. However, the investigation revealed that it was not a real kidnapping but a pre-planned conspiracy.

According to reports, the accused had arranged a marriage for a mentally challenged young man in exchange for two lakh rupees. A few days after the wedding, the woman, along with her accomplices, staged a fake kidnapping in Dal Bazaar, damaging a car and faking an assault so that she could escape with the jewelry and money she had received in the marriage.

Based on CCTV footage and technical evidence, the police acted quickly and arrested four members of the gang within a few hours. The police also recovered 90,000 rupees in cash from the accused.

Police investigation underway

SSP Gwalior Dharamveer Singh said that the police have successfully exposed the young woman and her gang who staged a fake kidnapping on the road to rob.

"This gang extorted money from people under the pretext of marriage. All the accused are currently in police custody, and further investigation is underway to determine if there are any other involvements in the gang."

