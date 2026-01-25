MP News: Speeding Truck Rams Into Motorcycle On NH-44 In Seoni, 55-Year-Old Rider Killed On The Spot

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding truck collided with a motorcycle leading to the death of the motorcyclist in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni on Sunday afternoon.

The accident occurred on National Highway-44, Chhapara Kala bypass in the Chhapara police station area. The deceased has been identified as Satish Yadav, 55, a resident of Dhuma.

Satish was traveling from Dhuma towards Seoni on his motorcycle when a truck, traveling from Seoni towards Lakhnadon, striked his bike with immense force.

Motorcyclist died on the spot

The collision was so severe that Satish fell onto the road and sustained serious injuries to his head and other parts of his body, leading to his death at the scene.

Locals and passersby immediately informed the police. Upon receiving information about the incident, Chhapara police arrived at the scene, took custody of the body, and conducted the necessary procedures.

The body was then sent to the community health center for a post-mortem examination. Police have launched a search for the truck driver and are investigating the cause of the accident.

Appeal to drive cautiously

Chhapara Police Station In-charge Khemendra Jetwar stated that they received information about a person's death in a road accident. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway. He also said that the police constantly advise drivers to drive carefully, but some drivers are negligent, leading to such incidents.

The police have appealed to the public to follow traffic rules and avoid speeding and reckless driving to prevent road accidents.

Trailer rams into bike in Neemuch

Earlier on Thursday nightt, Two youth were killed on the spot after a speeding trailer rammed into their motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch. The impact crushed the riders and dragged them for nearly 50 feet.

After the collision, the trailer driver lost control, smashing through the iron railing at the intersection, hitting an electric pole and finally overturning in a nearby field.