Indore Shelter Home Tragedy: Initial Reports Of 12 More Inmates Confirm Cholera Outbreak, Water Samples Found Unsafe For Drinking

Bal Ashram of YugpurushDham |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the confirmation of cholera in the initial tests of the samples of 12 more inmates of Bal Ashram of Yugpurushdham NGO, a cholera outbreak has been confirmed in the area as the same was found in one of the three samples taken by the Health Department.

Moreover, three out of four water samples taken from the Ashram were found unsafe for drinking and it is considered as the major source of the disease among inmates.

District administration officials didn't announce it officially but they have stated collecting water samples from 40 places in the city including Malharganj area where the Ashram is located and from Chitawad where the hostels, in which 44 children had fallen ill, is located.

'MGM Medical College had taken stool samples of the inmates. Three samples were tested cholera positive in the initial drop hanging test on Wednesday and 12 more were found positive for the same on Thursday,' sources said.

They also added that out of two stool samples taken by the Health Department, samples of a 15-year-old inmate were confirmed with cholera.

Meanwhile, 12 more inmates were admitted to Chacha Nehru Hospital on Thursday after their condition deteriorated.

'As many as 12 new patients were admitted. Fortunately, 12 inmates have been discharged and were shifted to the shelter home of the Social Justice Department in Pardeshipura. Only two patients are in ICU as they were severely infected and severely malnourished,' dean MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said.

Water 'unsafe' for drinking, E.coli found, cholera test undergoing in three

According to sources, four water samples were taken by the health department from the Ashram. Out of these samples, three were found unsafe for drinking as E.coli bacteria was found in it.

'Officials are waiting for the confirmation of cholera-causing bacteria vibrio cholera. It takes time to get confirmed in the water samples as it remains settled in the lowest part. Chances are high that the presence of bacteria would be found in the sample,' sources said.