Indore Shelter Home Tragedy: Show Cause Notice Issued After 5 Children Die, 30 Admitted To Hospital; Probe Report Reveals Bal Aashram Tried To Hide Deaths

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A show cause notice was issued to Yugpurush Dham Ashram in Indore on Thursday after five Divyang children died and as many as 30 ailing kids were admitted to the hospital for treatment. The district administration has sought the operators' reply within three days.

Collector Asheesh Singh informed me that a high-level committee has been constituted to probe the deaths of the divyang students of the asharam. The committee, in its report, cited several irregularities in the aashram and the operators' attempt to hide children's deaths. The report also mentioned that the ashram had more children than its capacity.

The Indore district administration sent the show cause notice to the shelter home on the basis of the shocking findings in the report. In case the aashram fails to send a reply within three days, a criminal case will be registered against it.

These children will now be shifted to government or non-government institutions, confirmed Collector Singh.

The collector said that symptoms of cholera were found in the children, for which they are undergoing treatment at Chacha Nehru Hospital.

5 children died in 3 days

Five children died in three days at the Bal Ashram of Shri Yugpurushdham NGO, causing city officials to take urgent action. 30 inmates of the ashram were admitted to Chacha Nehru Hospital on Tuesday, with eight of them in critical condition.

In response, the administration formed a high-level committee to investigate the matter and mandated health check-ups for all inmates in the ashram.