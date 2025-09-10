Indore Man Held For Duping Petrol Pump Operators By Making Fake Transactions

Madhya Pradesh: Man Held For Duping Petrol Pump Operators By Making Fake Transactions | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Kanadia police have arrested a man accused of defrauding petrol pump operators by carrying out fraudulent online transactions.

The accused used fake SIM cards to cheat pump staff, taking cash in return for transactions that never materialised. According to police, two petrol pump managers lodged complaints after noticing discrepancies.

Based on CCTV footage and SIM card details, police tracked down and arrested the accused, identified as Yogendra Singh of Mahalaxmi Nagar. He was found in possession of a motorbike, two mobile phones, and an ATM card.

Investigations revealed that Yogendra had duped employees at Bijaliya Fuels & Energy Petrol Pump and Gangotri Petrol Pump by pretending to make online payments and collecting cash from staff saying that he needed cash. Police said the accused had repeated this fraud more than 18 times at different petrol pumps with various employees.

The police registered a case against the accused under section 318(4) of the BNS and further investigation is underway.