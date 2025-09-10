Madhya Pradesh September 10, 2025 Weather Updates: Balaghat, Mandla To Receive Rainfall; Heavy Spell Likely From Next Week | Unsplash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh continues to wake up to a bright sun as the monsoon system has weakened and only a few districts are receiving rainfall at present.

Weather expected on Wednesday

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain in parts of Madhya Pradesh.

Heavy Rain Alert in Mandla, Dindori, Anuppur, and Balaghat districts may receive 2.5 to 4.5 inches of rain in the next 24 hours.

Light Rain Alert in other districts in the state are likely to experience light rain with thunder and lightning.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 9:30 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

According to the Meteorological Department, this pattern will continue until September 15, after which a stronger system is expected to bring widespread rain across the state.

The monsoon trough is currently passing over the state, but other weather systems are far away, which is why rain is limited to certain districts.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present. | IMD Bhopal

Dam water levels

In Bhopal, rising water levels in the Upper Lake led to the opening of one gate of Bhadbhada Dam on Tuesday afternoon. By evening, around 7 MCFt of water was released. Earlier, on September 6, a gate was also opened when the water level reached 1666.80 feet.

At Kaliasot Dam, two gates were opened at 8:30 pm, while two gates of Johila Dam in Umaria were opened halfway due to heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, heavy showers caused waterlogging in several parts of Bhopal, including Bairagarh and Banganga, causing inconvenience to residents.

Weather expected in next 2 days

September 11

Light Rain Likely: The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for light rain with thunder and lightning in all districts of Madhya Pradesh on September 11.

September 12: The state is again expected to see light rain and thunderstorms across all districts. A yellow alert has been issued for the entire state.