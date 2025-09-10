 Madhya Pradesh CM Rise School Teacher, Peon Held For Graft
SPE Lokayukta caught a teacher and peon taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in lieu of giving the salary benefits

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 09:07 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Special Police Establishment (SPE) Lokayukta police Sagar has caught a teacher and peon taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in lieu of giving the salary benefits to a suspended teacher in Damoh district, said officials on Tuesday.

DG Lokayukta, Yogesh Deshmukh said that the complainant Anil Kumar Khare, 60, a resident of Tikamgarh is an assistant teacher in Palera school. In January 2023, Khare was transferred, but as he failed to join, the department suspended him.

Later, his services were restored. Assistant teacher Kailash Kahare and peon Shankarlal Katare posted at the CM Rise School Palera, demanded Rs 5 lakh to settle his pending salary. The accused finally agreed to take Rs 1 lakh. The matter was reported to the Lokayukta police Sagar.

The trap team led by inspector Ranjeet Singh and other ranks caught the duo as soon as the amount was handed over to them.

